Mdm Jaswant Kaur (1939-2021), Kampung Pandan

ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਜਨਮੁ ਸਵਾਰਿ aਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ।

Gurmukh Janam Savar Dargeh Chaleya (Bhai Gurdas, Var 19, Pauri 14)

MDM JASWANT KAUR A/P LATE SDR AMAR SINGH CHEELA

21.9.1939 – 21.6.2021

Age: 81 years old

Husband: Sdr. Gurrdev Singh Kavisher (Kampung Pandan, Lorong 6)

Children/Spouses:

Jagdish Kaur (Rani) / Late Harwinder Singh – Port Klang

Balwinder Kaur (Pemmi) / Harjit Singh – Setapak

Manjeet Singh / Hardev Kaur – Pertiwi Indah

Jagjeet Singh (Jeggi) / Paramjeet Kaur (Pammy) – Canada

Manmohan Singh (Moni) / Gurjit Kaur – Taman Maluri, Kg. Pandan

Jasbinder Kaur (Jasso) / Harwinder Singh (Harry) – Puchong

Grandchildren:

Amarjeet, Ajune, Salvinder, Reena, Ashrina, Deshrina, Mandeep, Ashadeep, Gursimran, Anil, Gursefellyn, Milanraj, Rajveer, Arjan

Last Respects: 22 June 2021 (Tuesday), from 9.30am to 11.15am, at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Saskaar / Cremation: 11.30am, 22 June 2021 (Tuesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Please observe the SOP for your safety:

– Wear your mask and face shield

– Scan your mySejahtera app

– Only 10people are allowed at a time

Details of the path da bhog will be announced later.

Jaswant Kaur, our mother, was a strong women, always smiling through the hurdles of life. Never has she complained about the difficulties faced, but has always looked ahead knowing there is light at the end of the tunnel. Never shunning away the poor or the needy, always out there to speed love, her kindness knew no boundaries and her devotion that never once faltered, an amazing iron woman she was.

Today she has left us to continue her journey in the afterlife, but Bibij Ji, our mother, will continue to remain in hearts and her teachings be remembered.

Although everyday may never be the same, every festival will never be like it was with you, we know though your smile is gone forever and your hand we cannot reach, still we have so many memories.

Though your smile is gone forever and your hand we cannot touch, still we have so many memories. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we’ll never part. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to guide us through. Guruji has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. Untill we meet again….love you always our dearest bibi….❤️

Contact:

010 – 297 7655 (Manjeet)

019 – 332 0732 (Moni)

| Entry: 21 June 2021 | Source: Family