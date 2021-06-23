Weber Shandwick veteran Nina Kaur promoted to executive vice president

By Asia Samachar | SINGAPORE |

Weber Shandwick has promoted Singapore-based industry veteran Nina Kaur to executive vice president for client experience.

Nina joined the global communications and marketing solutions firms in 2002. She was part of the recent senior promotions across Asia Pacific which is helmed by Tyler Kim.

