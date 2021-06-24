Harpuneet breaks into Pulp & Paper Canada’s annual Top 10 Under 40

By Asia Samachar | CANADA |

A young Sikh engineer is making good in the pulp and paper industry.

In eight years, Harpuneet (Perry) Ghuman has risen the ranks at Canada-based diversified wood products company West Fraser, earning four promotions.

As section lead for energy and carbon, the 33-year-old Ghuman manages the company’s energy and emissions strategy across all mills. He works directly with government, energy providers, consultants and experts to inform energy projects and policies at the company, reports Pulp & Paper Canada.

The industry magazine has named him in their Top 10 Under 40 listing for 2021. In a note in its Summer 2021 edition, it said that armed with a strong work ethic, initiative, curiosity, and a commitment to training and safety, the 2021 winners of its ​top 10 Under 40 program are setting the bar for young professionals across the industry in management, operations, maintenance, sales, support and research.

After earning his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Panjab University, Ghuman moved to Canada in 2011 to obtain his master’s degree in natural resources and environmental studies at the University of Northern British Columbia. He joined West Fraser’s Quesnel River pulp mill in 2013 as a lab technician before moving to a process engineer role in charge of compliance to ISO 9001, the magazine noted.

Before assuming his current role, Ghuman spent just over a year as industrial energy manager at the mill, during which time he earned his Professional Engineer credentials and directed multi-stakeholder projects including a process upgrade that saved 50 GWh/year, and a steam optimization project that could reduce CO2 emissions by 10,000 tonnes/year.

Sam Walker, energy management consultant at Stillwater Energy, says that one of the notable things about Ghuman is his humble attitude and appreciation of his peers.

“Perry is quick to remind people that the success of these projects is due to the teamwork of the technical, engineering and operations employees, and to the operators who identified and advocated for these opportunities from the start,” Walker was quoted in the magazine. “He’s an impressive emerging leader.”

