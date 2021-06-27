Gurdwaras reaching out to pandemic victims

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

The coronavirus pandemic has wrecked havoc in across the world. In Malaysia, there has been a spate of lockdowns, of different intensity, to contain the spread of Covid-19. The first lockdown, called movement control order (MCO), was instituted in mid-March 2020.

Life has not been the same ever since. The pandemic has impacted businesses, big and small. Workers have lost income, families devastated by the stalling economy.

In the gloom and doom scenario, various outfits have come forward to assist the people at large. Many gurdwaras in Malaysia have also stepped forward to assist people in their vicinity to cope with hardship.

Asia Samachar contacted the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC), the umbrella body for gurdwaras in the country, to reach out to their member gurdwaras to find out what they have done to help their local congregation. It’s not an exhaustive exercise, but enough to get a rough picture as to what is happening out there.

As reported yesterday, we found that a good good number of Malaysian gurdwaras have ventured out to assist needy families. They provided much needed food and cash assistance even to the Panjabi foreign workers, many of whom were stranded without jobs and unable to move around. They also provided food ration to other migrant workers.

Starting today, we will publish individual gurdwara reports that have reached us. Here are updates from Port Klang, Serendah, Shah Alam, Kota Kinabalu, Setia City Darbar and Petaling Jaya.

PORT KLANG

Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang (GSPK) had resolved to help all those affected caused by this lockdown and/or movement control order. Having Guruji’s advice in our mind that, it is always during tough times that the Sikhs should rise and help mankind, as the saying goes, “Garib Ka Muh, Guru Ki Golak”.

GSPK assisted by providing food rations for their daily consumption. Each ration bag worth of RM100 contained various groceries, including rice, flour, salt, sugar, oil and lentils. With Guru Ji’s blessings till date 200 families within Port Klang have received the provision, irrespective of race, religion, background, or nationality.

We thank the entire Sanggat for their kind and generous donation. GSPK parbandhak committee would like to also thank all the sewadars/naujawans who has assisted in this sewa. The sewa began with an ardaas.

SERENDAH

Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib Serendah has been a source of lifeline for Desi boys (Indian migrant workers) around the area by providing rations as and when required.

SHAH ALAM

Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam (GSGNSA) worked closely with Gurdwara Sahib Subang (GSS) to help the needy in Shah Alam area. GSGNSA provided financial assistance towards the GSS efforts. GSGNSA also reached out to Indian migrant workers who needed assistance in terms of food ration and financial assistance.

KOTA KINABALU

Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu (GSKK) assisted the needy Sikh families and other organisations during Lockdown 1.0 and Lockdown 2.0 last year. In the on-going Lockdown 3.0, we are planning to assist needy Sikh families when the time permits. At present, we are unable to mobilise due to the total lockdown.

10 April 2020: With the assistance of the Sangat and Sabah Sikh Club (SSC), GSKK provided food rations to needy Sikh families in Kepayan, Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu. We also donated to Jabatan Bekalan Air Sabah, Police Volunteer Reserve (PVR) Sabah, Luyang Police Station, Sabah Society for the Blind and the Red Crescent Society of Sabah. About 100 packets of food rations were distributed

30 October 2020: Again with the assistance of the Sangat and SSC, food baskets were distributed to the Red Crescent Society, Persatuan Pendidikan Awal Kanak-Kanak Matakana and Queen Elizabeth Hospital Frontlines. We also distributed to needy Sikh families in Kota Kinabalu and Kepayan. The Red Crescent Society helped us to distribute to the needy Sikh families in Tuaran. A total of 100 food baskets were distributed. Some prominent Sikh personalities in Kota Kinabalu also assisted needy Sikh families in Kota Kinabalu and the surrounding areas.

SETIA CITY DARBAR

Covid-19 pandemic support began since 18th March 2020. SCD sewadars provided dry/wet rations to 53 Desi brothers and sisters. Additionally, four homeless Indian migrant workers were provided shelter for 3 months. We also worked with United Sikhs to distribute rations to 58 families in Kapar.

In addition, we donated RM5,900 to United Sikhs for their worthy cause. This fund was raised through SCD sanggat. We provided financial support and Covid-19 tests for 4 Desi brothers and made arrangements for them to travel back to India.

PETALING JAYA

During the MCO period, due to urgent need, the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) Welfare Sub Committee undertook to provide rations to both Malaysians and non-Malaysians to assist them with basic food necessities. The programme was advocated via social media postings.

Awareness of the programme led to enquiries from the Sikh Sanggat and well wishes who expressed their desire to contribute towards the programme. The GSPJ Ration Committee received many request for ration assistance via phone. A total of 1,161 received rations from GSPJ during the first six months from March.

Besides rations, the committee also provided financial aid to existing aid recipients and deserving cases, including medical assistance to non-Malaysians, who was admitted in the University Hospital of renal failure.

During the implementation of the program, the GSPJ Rations Committee coordinated its activities with other Sikh Organisations and Gudwaras to ensure that the needs of the community were met to avoid duplication.

GSPJ Welfare Sub Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank all donors, contributors, well wishes, Seawadars and the PJ Naujawans who helped deliver the rations to the respective residences despite the lock down and travel restrictions that were in force. (Report submitted by GSPJ secretary Jasmindar Singh)

More individual gurdwara reports will be shared in days to come. You can submit your local gurdwara’s report via Whatsapp (+6017-3351399) or email asia.samachar@gmail.com