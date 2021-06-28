Gurdwaras reaching out to pandemic victims – Part 2

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

The coronavirus pandemic has wrecked havoc across the world. In Malaysia, there has been a spate of lockdowns, of different intensity, to contain the spread of Covid-19. The first lockdown, called movement control order (MCO), was instituted in mid-March 2020.

Life has not been the same ever since. The pandemic has impacted businesses, big and small. Workers have lost income, families devastated by the stalling economy.

In the gloom and doom scenario, various outfits have come forward to assist the people at large. Many gurdwaras in Malaysia have also stepped forward to assist people in their vicinity to cope with hardship.

Asia Samachar contacted the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC), the umbrella body for gurdwaras in the country, to reach out to their member gurdwaras to find out what they have done to help their local congregation. It’s not an exhaustive exercise, but enough to get a rough picture as to what is happening out there.

As reported earlier, we found that a good good number of Malaysian gurdwaras have ventured out to assist needy families. They provided much needed food and cash assistance even to the Panjabi foreign workers, many of whom were stranded without jobs and unable to move around. They also provided food ration to other migrant workers.

This is Part 2 for the individual gurdwara reports that have reached us. Gurdwaras featured in this installment are Klang, Raub, Bentong, Sungai Petani, Labuan and Khalsa Land (KKB).

Part 1: Port Klang, Serendah, Shah Alam, Kota Kinabalu, Setia City Darbar and Petaling Jaya.

KLANG

The Klang Sanggat and Friends has come together in full force to provide aid to the needy during this Covid-19 pandemic. Our drive started on 4 April 2020 to 8 June 2020. We gathered at Gurdwara Sahib Klang from where the provisions were distributed.

We had collected RM16,898 from the Klang sanggat and friends, of which close to RM16,000 was spent on the provision distributed to 211 families (643 pax).

Gurdwara Sahib Klang has also sent out cooked food to front liner doctors at Hospital Besar Tengku Ampuan Rahimah for one month (30 packets a day). We also sent cooked food to the medical staff at Klinik Kesihatan Bukit Kuda for two weeks (15 packets a day).

Keeping in mind Shri Guru Nanak’s teaching of “Vandh ke Shekoh”, the Klang Sanggat and friends is prepared to undertake another round of provision aid distribution soon if donations are forth coming. The response has been positive. We thank those who have contributed by way of donation, provision, time and effort during the distribution of provision and cooking of food.

RAUB

Gurdwara Sahib Raub has been giving donations and cash aid to the needy from time to time.

In March and April 2020, the gurdwara provided a total R3,000 cash relief to Sikh families residing in this area who were impacted by the pandemic.

In April 2020, the gurdwara donated RM16,000 to SikhInside / Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol for supply of Guru ka Langgar to those effected by the pandemic lockdown in Kuala Lumpur.

In June 2021, the gurdwara allocated RM16,500 for cash aid of RM500 per Sikh family residing in Raub as well as the granthi and two foreign nationals. Three families had declined the aid.

BENTONG

The Gurdwara Sahib management committee managed to get some funds from the Mentri Besar’s office to give a cash handout of RM200 per Sikh family in Bentong. During MCO 1.0, we provided dry ration to some 40 homes. Soon, we will be providing ration to needy Panjabi families and foreign workers in this area.

SUNGAI PETANI

Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Petani distributed dry ration a number of times last year. We distributed them to 56 families of various race and religions in Bedong, Sungai Petani and Baling. Each pack contained groceries worth about RM170.

We raise donations separately as the gurdwara fund is very low at the moment (due to lack of programmes as a result of pandemic lockdowns). Well wishers have come forward to contribute. The gurdwara fund is used mainly for operating expenditure which is around RM3,000 per month.

LABUAN

In November 2020, the Labuan Sikh Society distributed rations and packed dry food to the needy. Due to the full lockdown this time in Labuan, we are not able to do any sewa but we hope to continue to assist the needy in this time of difficulties and uncertainties.

KHALSA LAND, KUALA KUBU BHARU

During the MCO period, Khalsa Land worked closely with KKB assemblyman YB Lee Kee Hiong and compiled a list of Sikh families living in Kuala Kubu Bharu and Rasa. We distributed groceries contributed by the assemblyman’s office to needy families.

We also supplied dry ratio and occasionally cooked food to a number of foreign workers who were stranded due to the pandemic lockdowns. We also extended aid to two families in Batang Kali and one in KKB.

We also contributed 600 mattresses, 300 bedsheets and 140 pillows to the needy through the Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL).