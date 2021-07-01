Dr. Halbans Kaur (Penang)

Dr. Halbans Kaur beloved daughter of late Sdr Kaur Singh and Sdrni Bhan Kaur returned to the Abode of the Almighty Guruji on 29th June 2021.

“Gazing upon the Blessed Vision of the Guru, the pains of death and rebirth are taken away”. – Guru Granth Sahib

Deeply missed and longed by her husband, sons, daughters in law grandchildren, sisters, brothers and relatives.

| Entry: 1 July 2021 | Source: Family