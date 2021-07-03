Sikhi Concepts: Complete links to videos and lecture notes

Complete links to videos and lecture notes for the 12-part not-to-be-missed #SikhiConcepts series by Dr Karminder Singh Dhillon. What's in store: A massive unlearning and re-learning process. Start your class today.

So you believe you understand well the Sikh faith. Think again. Dr Karminder Singh Dhillon challenges you to reexamine your core understanding of Sikhi.

What does Guru Granth Sahib, or the Sikh scripture, say about after life? What about heaven and hell? Salvation? What happens to our ancestors? And does Gurbani actually accept — lock, stock and barrel — the commonly held belief on reincarnation – that one dies and is reborn as this or that?

In this series of 12 lectures, Karminder dissects all these issues, and more. This is not for the faint-hearted. Be prepared to be challenged. In many areas, Karminder tells it straight out, no sugar coating. So, consider yourself warned.

The reward: Unlearning and relearning the Sikh concepts like you’ve never done before. Trust us on this.

Karminder retired in April 2020 as a defence ministry deputy secretary general after a 32-year stint with the Malaysian civil service. In the late 1980s, he was the general secretary of Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia

He is author of this five recently released books: The Hijacking of Sikhi (420 pages), Understanding Sidh Goshat (271), Understanding Anand (162), Understanding Asa Di Vaar (289) and Understanding Nitnem: Jup, Sodar and Sohela. (308).

If you are prepared for this intensive course on Sikhi Concepts, then you are at the right spot.

Here’s what you do. We have outlined below all the links you need. You will get the links to the videos as well as the links to the author’s notes, which he has kindly shared with Asia Samachar. With this hand, you are now ready for a serious adventure.

SIKHI CONCEPTS SERIES BY DR KARMINDER SINGH DHILLON: COMPLETE LINKS TO VIDEOS & LECTURE NOTES

PART 1: GURU NANAK’S CANVAS: Video | Lecture Notes

PART 2: DEATH: Video | Lecture Notes

PART 3: AFTER LIFE: Video | Lecture Notes

PART 4: CHAURASI LAKH (8.4 MILLION): Video | Lecture Notes

PART 5: REINCARNATION: Video | Lecture Notes

PART 6: HEAVEN & HELL: Video | Lecture Notes

PART 7: SALVATION (MUKTI): Video | Lecture Notes

PART 8: COURT OF JUDGEMENT (DARGAH): Video | Lecture Notes

PART 9: DHRM RAJ: Video | Lecture Notes

PART 10: JUM DOOT & CHITR GUPT: Video | Lecture Notes

PART 11: ANCESTORS: Video | Lecture Notes

PART 12: APPLYING THE CANVAS: Video | Lecture Notes

