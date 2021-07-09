Going public on sexual abuse at gurdwaras

By Asia Samachar | CANADA |

Sexual abuse is still a topic few are prepared to discuss openly. And rarer still Sikh organisations. Few make it known that they are taking action in an alleged sexual abuse case, if and when it does take place. Whey they do take action, they do it quietly. They have their reasons, or so they say. Just a few weeks ago, one such incident took place in Malaysia. Again, everything was done in a hushed manner. But a group in Canada have decided to take a different approach. They went public. On 12 July 2021, the BC Sikhs Facebook page, which is tied to a British Columbia Sikh outfit, released what it called a ‘Public Safety Announcement’. In it, it said that a Sikh teacher and preacher, which it had named, was subject of ‘multiple serious allegations of sexual abuse’ incidences across Canada, the US and India. “It is alleged that he took advantage of his position within Gurdwara Sahibs, Gurmat academies and Gurmat camps to victimise individuals who had been learning from him. The victims of the alleged abuse ranged from school-aged youth to young adults and many were completely unknown to each other,” the social media note alleged. It was accompanied by a photo of a Sikh. This is new – a Sikh group shining public glare to an alleged sexual abuse incident. It is not known if any other Sikh organisation had openly addressed a fresh sexual abuse incident. A recent case in Washington was in response to a fresh video by the victim, many years after the incident, as the alleged sexual abuse perpetrator was still freely taking part in Sikh activities. The other open discussion on sexual abuse were in relation to allegations against the famed Sikh preacher and yoga teacher Yogi Bhajan. This involved investigation initiated by his legacy organisation, including the 3HO, after mounting pressure from his former followers. In the limited investigation report released in August 2020, the yoga teacher who died in 2004 was found ‘more likely than not’ to have ‘engaged in sexual battery, other sexual abuse specifically, exposing minors to pornography, sexual harassment, and unethical behavior’.

On the recent Malaysian incident, Asia Samachar understands that the gurdwara committee members had sent away the person said to be involved in an alleged sexual misconduct incident.

“I’m told the committee had packed the person back,” said a source familiar with the incident. We are in the midst of getting more details from the gurdwara concerned.

Speaking to some active committee members of various gurdwaras, Asia Samachar has been made to understand that it is tough to handle such cases.

“At times, the victim’s family may be reluctant to come forward to make a report. They don’t want to put their children under the spotlight. In some cases, you have a segment of the local Sanggat rallying behind the alleged abuser,” said a veteran gurdwara committee member. “So, when an incident like this happens, the local committee will usually pack off the person.”

In the British Columbia incident, the social media entry alleged that the said Sikh preacher took advantage of his position within gurdwaras, Gurmat academies and Gurmat camps to victimise individuals who had been learning from him. The victims of the alleged abuse ranged from school-aged youth to young adults and many were completely unknown to each other. Upon hearing these allegations, it noted that some gurdwara committees, Gurmat camps and Gurmat academies across Canada have taken precautionary measures to bar him from teaching positions and other positions of power. The note added that the alleged person had returned to Surrey, British Columbia and was currently teaching sangat in an unsupervised setting in the Surrey-Newton neighbourhood. “As Sangat, we have a duty to uphold the Sikh principles of protecting the vulnerable. As such, the victims’ experiences must be prioritized first and foremost. Allegations of sexual abuse must be taken seriously. For the Sangat’s safety, everyone is encouraged to avoid attending classes or interacting with anyone who has such serious sexual abuse allegations raised against them,” it added. Keeping the allegations in mind, the note added that funds had been allocated to provide professional and independent counselling services to anyone in the Lower Mainlaind who have been targeted or affected. It also urged anyone who may have been targeted to contact the Surrey police if they want to pursue police action. On 1 July, the BC Sikh groups then published a follow-up to the initial public safety announcement which included a FAQ on sexual abuse allegations in both English and Panjabi. In an FAQ, they explained as to why victims may not go to the police earlier. The note advised that questioning this choice (going to the police earlier) puts unfair blame and burden on victims. “Instead, as a sangat, it is our duty to ensure that Singhs and Kaurs of our sangat are safe and supported,” it added.

