Mata Gursave Kaur Gill (1932-2021), Ampang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 12pm, 14 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Cheras Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia

ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥

Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥

As the ray blends with the Sun and water becomes water, so merges the human light in the Supreme Light and becomes perfect. (SGGS, 846)

MATA GURSAVE KAUR GILL

1.2.1932 – 12.7.2021

Daughter of Bhagwan Singh and Satwant Kaur Bangkok.

Village: Pind Varpal, Amritsar

Mata Ji was a very loving mother and mother in law, doting grandmother and a wonderful human being.

Husband: Late Sardar Mohinder Singh Sandhu

Children / Spouses:

1) Sarabjit Singh Sandhu (Sarab) / Harjinderjeet Kaur (Gina)

2) Jagjit Singh Sandhu (Jiteh) / Parveen Kaur (Gloria)

3) Ravinder Singh Sandhu (Ravi) / Ranjeet Kaur (Raj)

Grandchildren:

1) Monisha Kaur Sandhu

2) Navinder Singh Sandhu

3) Manveer Singh Sandhu

4) Ashvinjit Singh Sandhu

Siblings:

1) Late Mata Amrit Kaur & Late Sardar Santokh Singh Shergill (Klang)

2) Late Mata Kirpal Kaur & Late Sardar Gurbachan Singh Nijar (Seremban)

3) Late Sardar Isher Singh Gill & Madam Maninder Kaur (USA)

In Laws:

1) Harbhajan Kaur & Amarjit Singh (PJ)

2) Charlotte Chan Seok Hong & Late Inspector Manjit Singh Sandhu (PJ)

And a host of relatives and friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 14 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Cheras Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège timing: None

Path da Bhog: Will be updated later

Contact:

Sarab 016 252 7926

Ravi 017 200 2376

The family members appreciate everyone’s condolences. The family humbly requests for privacy and space to mourn their loss.

| Entry: 13 July 2021 | Source: Family