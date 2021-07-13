Mata Gursave Kaur Gill (1932-2021), Ampang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 12pm, 14 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Cheras Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia
ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥
Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥
As the ray blends with the Sun and water becomes water, so merges the human light in the Supreme Light and becomes perfect. (SGGS, 846)
MATA GURSAVE KAUR GILL
1.2.1932 – 12.7.2021
Daughter of Bhagwan Singh and Satwant Kaur Bangkok.
Village: Pind Varpal, Amritsar
Mata Ji was a very loving mother and mother in law, doting grandmother and a wonderful human being.
Husband: Late Sardar Mohinder Singh Sandhu
Children / Spouses:
1) Sarabjit Singh Sandhu (Sarab) / Harjinderjeet Kaur (Gina)
2) Jagjit Singh Sandhu (Jiteh) / Parveen Kaur (Gloria)
3) Ravinder Singh Sandhu (Ravi) / Ranjeet Kaur (Raj)
Grandchildren:
1) Monisha Kaur Sandhu
2) Navinder Singh Sandhu
3) Manveer Singh Sandhu
4) Ashvinjit Singh Sandhu
Siblings:
1) Late Mata Amrit Kaur & Late Sardar Santokh Singh Shergill (Klang)
2) Late Mata Kirpal Kaur & Late Sardar Gurbachan Singh Nijar (Seremban)
3) Late Sardar Isher Singh Gill & Madam Maninder Kaur (USA)
In Laws:
1) Harbhajan Kaur & Amarjit Singh (PJ)
2) Charlotte Chan Seok Hong & Late Inspector Manjit Singh Sandhu (PJ)
And a host of relatives and friends.
Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 14 July 2021 (Wednesday) at Cheras Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur
Cortège timing: None
Path da Bhog: Will be updated later
Contact:
Sarab 016 252 7926
Ravi 017 200 2376
The family members appreciate everyone’s condolences. The family humbly requests for privacy and space to mourn their loss.
| Entry: 13 July 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |