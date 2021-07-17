Baljit Singh Sidhu (1972-2021), Klang

IN LOVING MEMORY

SDR BALJIT SINGH SIDHU

He passed away peacefully departed on 17th July 2021.

A loving Son, Father, Brother, Uncle and Husband. Will be deeply missed by all.

Parents: Late Sdr Jarnail Singh Sidhu & Mdm Bhagwan Kaur Sohi

Wife: Mdm Satwinder Kaur

Siblings/ Spouses:

Mdm Manjit Kaur & Harbans Singh
Mdm Gurcharan Kaur and Jagdev Singh
Mr Sukhbir Singh & Kuldip Kaur
Mr Sardul Singh
Mr Jagjit Singh & Gurdeep Kaur

Children: Gobinndjit Singh, Mannrinajit Kaur, Mannwinjit Singh

Cousins, nephew, nieces, uncles, aunty, grandchildren & friends.

 

| Entry: 17 July 2021 | Source: Family

