Baljit Singh Sidhu (1972-2021), Klang

IN LOVING MEMORY
SDR BALJIT SINGH SIDHU
He passed away peacefully departed on 17th July 2021.
A loving Son, Father, Brother, Uncle and Husband. Will be deeply missed by all.
Parents: Late Sdr Jarnail Singh Sidhu & Mdm Bhagwan Kaur Sohi
Wife: Mdm Satwinder Kaur
Siblings/ Spouses:
Mdm Manjit Kaur & Harbans Singh
Mdm Gurcharan Kaur and Jagdev Singh
Mr Sukhbir Singh & Kuldip Kaur
Mr Sardul Singh
Mr Jagjit Singh & Gurdeep Kaur
Children: Gobinndjit Singh, Mannrinajit Kaur, Mannwinjit Singh
Cousins, nephew, nieces, uncles, aunty, grandchildren & friends.
| Entry: 17 July 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |