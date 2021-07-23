Power counsel for wheels

By Asia Samachar| MALAYSIA |

Susheel Kaur, a general counsel for Mercedes-Benz Financial Malaysia, has been recognised as a powerhouse when it comes to being an in-house lawyer.

She bagged the In-House Lawyer of the Year 2021 at the recent Asian Legal Business Malaysian Law Award 2021.

Organised by Thomson Reuters, the annual award ceremony recognises the best legal minds in the country both in-house and for those in private practise.

The 38 year-old mother of two was also recognised as one of the 17 Rising Star Lawyers under 40 in Malaysia. She was also listed as finalist for In-House Young Women of the Year, In-House Women of the Year and In-House Team of the Year alongside with other great legal names.

Susheel Kaur has 14 years’ experience as a lawyer – almost six years’ experience as a general counsel for Mercedes-Benz Financial Malaysia and eight years of extensive litigation experience as a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) in Securities Commission Malaysia.

She was involved in setting up the legal and compliance department of Mercedes-Benz Financial Malaysia in 2016.

Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia is part of the Daimler Financial Services group, the financial services arm of the Daimler group, operating globally in 40 countries. As one of the largest automotive financiers in the world, Daimler Financial Services is also the world leader in commercial vehicle financing.

It is supported by more than 40 authorised dealers nationwide and offers a broad range of automotive finance and insurance solutions for customers in Malaysia.

In her previous at the SC, Susheel was involved in landmark cases involving capital market and securities offences involving anti-money laundering charges.

She believes with humility, hardwork and determination every young girl can dream big. It’s her personal goal to mentor as many young girls as possible to achieve their full potential.

Born in Klang, Selangor, Susheel’s parents are Sarbjit Singh (popularly known as Sheel Vision Video man) and Kuldip Kaur.

RELATED STORY:

Small town Sikh lady made partner at big Malaysian accounting firm (Asia Samachar, 1 July 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |