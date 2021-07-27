Eye on risk

Kirenjeet Kaur leaves AmBank Group to join Manulife Malaysia as the new chief risk officer

Kirenjeet Kaur will be the face of risk management at Manulife Malaysia. She joins the member of the Canadian-based financial services group from AmBank Group.

Here, she will be be assuming the role of chief risk officer (CRO) effective July 2021, according to an update at her personal LinkedIn page.

She leaves AmBank Group after a stint of four-and-a-half years. She was the group’s head business operational control wholesale banking.

“My colleagues have been very accommodating & cooperative throughout my journey in AmBank. There were some disagreements but we managed to put our differences aside & respect each other’s opinion to achieve common goals,” she shared in an entry at the LinkedIn page.

Prior to this, she had work stints at AIG, Eastspring Investments Bhd and Scope International.

CROs for leading insurers are playing a critical role in the present risky and uncertain environment, according to a recent McKinsey report. They have risk oversight of activities conducted by the first line (business and corporate functions) and assure the chief executives and boards that companies are achieving a proper risk-management balance. In approaching heightened risk levels, CROs aim to limit the downside danger but also enable the business to make the necessary risk–reward trade-offs to capture the upside. It is a delicate balance, it added.

The publicly listed Manulife Holdings Bhd has the following subsidiaries: Manulife Insurance Bhd, Manulife Investment Management (M) Bhd and Manulife Insurance Labuan Ltd. Its assets under management as at 31 March 2021 is over RM12 billion, according to its website.

Kirenjeet has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Accounting and Financial Analysis from Anglia Ruskin University.

