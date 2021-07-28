Smethwick gurdwara turns 60

By Asia Samachar| Britain |

Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick (GNGS), which claims a weekly congregation of approximately 10,000, is now 60 years old.

Established in 1961, the Birmingham gurdwara badges itself as the first and largest gurdwara in the United Kingdom to be purchased using funds solely raised by the Sikh community.

Like many gurdwaras around the world, the team organises regular prayer sessions and kirtan lessons. They have also taken part in organising Covid-19 vaccination sessions.

On Wednesdays, a group of ladies (bibian) have been organising the weekly prayer gathering. The session, said to have started when the gurdwara was established, attracts a committed group who show up whether its rain or snow, with some said to be coming from as far away as Derby.

“For 60 years, the Gurdwara has been a beacon of faith and hope in Smethwick, guiding a community full of life and love and spreading the message of our Gurus,” said GNGS committee president Jatinder Singh in an entry at the gurdwara’s official Facebook page.

One of the oldest Sikh Gurdwaras in the United Kingdom, the Smethwick gurdwara first opened its doors to the public in 1961, in the county borough of Smethwick which later became part of Sandwell Metropolitan Borough.

The Gurdwara soon became a centre for social and recreational activity and to this day remains a vibrant part of the life of Smethwick/Sandwell. #60YearsOfGNG

