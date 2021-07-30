FoundOnline: My village used to kill baby daughters

By Asia Samachar| Found Online |

“I found out recently that my asli pind used to kill the baby daughters and only keep 1 out of 5-6. It was like a tradition. This info has been haunting, especially because I grew up with a violent misogynistic dad. I would like to know what to do with this.

I’ve heard about other women in my pind who were abused by family too. When I was 10 on a trip home, out of nowhere a woman asked if my dad abuses me. I lied and said no. I can’t stop thinking about that day now. How long have we been suffering?

I watched Kaali Khuhi the other day and was basically given a visual of all this.

Yes, unfortunately, it’s quite common and still happens. Even in the Punjabi community living outside of Punjab, too.”

The (edited) entry by @beynaam attracted the following comments:

@guppy: Kaali khuhi is a horrifying movie. My cousin had a baby girl the other day (it’s her 3rd kid) and they kept the news super quiet and I noticed my dad’s side of the family in India didn’t seem as happy compared to when my other cousin had a baby boy a while ago. It’s heartbreaking.

@sikhwomensaid: We feel your pain. I read a book once called India’s missing daughters. It is is estimated that millions of girls are missing because of this horrific practice which has led to a huge gender disparity in India. There are even folk songs that used to be chanted. Take care of yourself

@kaurraga: I am so sorry. Please seek support and take time to process your emotions. And when you are ready and I f you can, help others who may still be in that situation.

@raniriner: It’s so sad. The worrying thing is that the killing of daughters doesn’t just happen in our pinds, it happens here too in the “first world country”. You talking about it is helps as it allows discussions like this to take place. Please take care and from personal experience, talking helps.

