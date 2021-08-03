Karpal Singh (1940-2021), Ex-Teacher: 4S, BB & SM SSAAS, Shah Alam

MR KARPAL SINGH S/O LATE DAN SINGH & LATE BACHAN KAUR

(Ex-Teacher: 4S, BB & SM SSAAS, Shah Alam)

(24.5.1940-29.7.2021)

Village: Moga, Punjab

Deeply missed, forever cherished, and fondly remembered by

Beloved Wife: Satwant Kaur d/o Tara Singh (Ex-teacher)

Loving Children / Spouses:

Dr Gurpreet Kaur (Selangor State Health Department) / Capt. Thawinder Singh (Singapore)

Gurmeet Kaur / David Mariadason (Dubai, UAE)

Sharan Kaur Jassal/ Ravi Jassal (Melbourne, Australia)

Grandchildren: Rohan Anthony Singh Mariadason, Thomas Kiran Singh Mariadason, Satgurwind Singh Sandhu, Riyasoniya Kaur Sandhu, Jayden Sarain Jassal, Rianna Sharan Jassal

Siblings / Spouses:

Late Inder Singh / Late Kartar Kaur

Late Major Joginder Singh / Dalbeer Kaur

Kadel Singh@Devinder Singh / Kanthi

Indar Kaur / Narain Singh

And a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Saskaar / Cremation was held on 30 July 2021, Fairy Park, Klang.

In light of the MCO and SOPs in place, Sehaj Path da Bhog will be conducted on 7 August 2021 as a private affair limited to immediate family members only. We thank everyone for their kind support, messages of condolences and prayers.

Our father left to be with The Almighty Akal Purakh peacefully, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those whom he touched in his earthly journey. Father was a dedicated and beloved teacher of 4S (Sekolah Sultan Sulaiman Shah, Batang Berjuntai 1967-1987), SM SSAAS, Shah Alam (1988-1989) and SRK Sri Kelana, PJ (1989-1995). Often, he raised eyebrows for being a turbaned Sikh who spoke fluent Mandarin and Hokkien! He was also the only Sikh coach for the Selangor basketball team in the past. A kind, caring, gentle, helpful and simple man who lived life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed but cherished fondly by all those who knew and loved him.

Contact: 013-3400205 (Dr Gurpreet)

Condolence messages may be sent to drpreet@yahoo.com

| Entry: 3 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

