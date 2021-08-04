Dr Harcharanjit made associate professor at UTM business school

By Asia Samachar| Malaysia |

Dr Harcharanjit Singh has been appointed as an associate professor at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), a Kuala Lumpur-based public university focussing on engineering, science and technology.

Harcharanjit is currently a senior lecturer at UTM’s Azman Hashim International Business School where he teaches and conducts research in international business, organisational behavior and development, marketing, management and human resource.

The 48-year old academic received his PhD (Management) degree from Universiti Utara Malaysia’s (UUM) Othman Yeop Abdullah Graduate School of Business in 2013.

His parents are Mahinder Singh and homemaker Sarjit Kaur. Mahinder, one time member of the Indian army, had worked in various capacities, including as a security guard.

Before joining the university, Dr Harcharanjit had a 17-year stint with Public Bank Bhd, a major publicly-listed bank, from 1991 to 2008.

