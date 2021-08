Mata Belwan Kaur (1932-2021), Tanjung Rambutan

PATH DA BHOG: 8am-12noon, 22 August 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan, Perak | Malaysia

MATA BELWAN KAUR A/P MEER SINGH

26.07.1932 – 10.08.2021

Village: Bengalipur Amritsar

“You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

Husband: Late Sardar Tejah Singh

Children / Spouses:

Balando Kaur (Jetie) Sarjit Singh (Jit) / Karamjit Kaur Harbhajan Singh Sandhu (Harry) (Australia) / Jaswant Kaur (Australia) Paramjit Sandhu (Pam Sandhu) (Canada) Harcharan Singh (Jasbir) / Paramjit Kaur Datuk Thasbir Singh (Pritam) / Datin Gurmeet Kaur

Nephew & Spouse: Ram Singh / Zalida Bt Jusoh

Also missed by grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Path da Bhog: 8am-12noon, 22 August 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan, Perak

Please observe the pandemic SOPs in force. We thank everyone for their kind support, messages of condolences and prayers.

Contact:

Sarjit Singh (0175868792)

Datuk Thasbir Singh (0129287559)

| Entry: 11 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

