From Tokyo to Amritsar, India hockey team pays obeisance

By Asia Samachar | Panjab |

The triumphant Indian men hockey team paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib in Amritsar, after winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. They were joined by Gurjit Kaur, the defender and drag-flicker with the Indian women team.

The men’s team took home the bronze medal when they defeated Germany. The women’s team, who finished last (12th) at the Rio Games in 2016, marched into the semi-finals this time around, but they could not land a medal.

Gurjit gave a sterling performance with her penalty-corner conversion in the quarterfinal when they shocked Olympic favourites Australia with a 1-0 victory in the semi-finals. The Amritsar girl belongs to a humble farming family and developed a love for hockey during her schooldays.

(Photo courtesy of National Sikh Campaign Facebook page)

