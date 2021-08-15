Gurbachan Singh (1935-2021), Buntong

SARDAR GURBACHAN SINGH S/O LATE PELL SINGH

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we inform that Sardar Gurbachan Singh passed away peacefully on 15 August 2021.

He leaves behind wife Gian Kaur.

Saskaar/Cremation: 16 August 2021 (Monday). In light of the current MCO, the saskaar will be limited to immediate family only. We thank you for your understanding and support.

Path da Bhog: 20-22nd August 2021 at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh

Contact: Terloke Singh 016-5261670

| Entry: 15 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

