Paramjeet Kaur Gill (1957-2021), Nilai

PARAMJEET KAUR GILL D/O LATE KESAR SINGH GILL

Village: Budh Singh Wala

9.1.1957 – 17.8.2021

Husband: Arjit Singh

Children: Balvinderjit Singh (Son), Akashjit Kaur (Daughter) & Riennapreet Kaur (Daughter)

Path da Bhog: 9.30am, 28 August 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kluang, Johor

(Due to the SOP and restrictions, the programme will be among family members and Kluang Punjabi committee)

Contact: Akash 018-2974514, Arjit 012-7205357

“Fly high mumma!” We love and we miss you. You will always be in our heart.

| Entry: 20 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

