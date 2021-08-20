This tireless interfaith activist is ‘Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian’

Manjit Singh Grewal with the award. L-R: New Zealand deputy mayor Sarah Fee, mayor Andy Foster and councillor Iona Pannett

By Anandpreet Kaur | New Zealand |

Tireless interfaith activist Manjit Singh Grewal was recognised for his service to the people of Wellington, the capital of New Zealand.

Malaysian-born Manjit was one of the 12 recipients of the Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards 2021, an annual award that recognises recipients for their commitment to the Wellington community.

Among others, he co-founded Ekta New Zealand Inc, an Indian civic organisation that attempts to empower and assist migrants to become effective and valued members of the larger community. It was formed in 2017.

Since retirement in 2013, Manjit has been involved in many community and civic organisations. He has been a volunteer with the Citizens Advice Bureau for the last six years and has served on its Wellington board for two terms.

He has also been an executive council member of the Wellington Interfaith Council for more than three years and is the current chair. The council exists to encourage understanding, respect and harmony between faiths and has a critical role in building relationships in our growing diversity.

“Manjit’s commitment to making our community a better, more harmonious, more inclusive place for all is exemplary. His level of commitment is extensive in both leadership and service capacities,” according to the citation on his contributions.

RELATED STORY:

Wellington interfaith free kitchen hits one year mark (Asia Samachar, 14 May 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |