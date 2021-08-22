Language expert Dr Naginder Kaur makes associate professor

By Asia Samachar| Malaysia |

Experienced English language lecturer Dr Naginder Kaur has been appointed as an associate professor by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), effective 16 July 2021.

Dr Naginder, who joined the university in 1993, is currently teaching undergraduate and postgraduate courses at UiTM Perlis Branch.

Besides substantial research and academic publications, she is an avid book writer who has published 14 books to date, primarily on Malaysian University English Test (MUET) preparation. She also has extensive editorial experience of book publications in addition to conducting numerous seminars and workshops on MUET and International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Dr Naginder has received many accolades in the past, including Anugerah Buku Negara, Anugerah Akademik UiTM and Anugerah Penerbitan UiTM Cawangan Perlis. She has received the prestigious Endeavour Award from the Australian government and has been featured in the book, Endeavours of Excellence: Over 50 Years of Australian Scholarships published by Australian Education International (2008).

On a communal front, Dr Naginder is actively engaged in Sikh community development efforts under Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM). She is the Inspector of Punjabi Education Centres (PEC) as well as a trainer of Punjabi school teachers under Punjabi Education Trust Malaysia (PETM).

Naginder Kaur is the youngest of six children of the late Surjit Singh Randhawa and Mata Gian Kaur from Buntong, Ipoh. She is married to Harmindar Singh Bhatt, a lawyer in Kangar, Perlis. She says her success is owed to the seed of quiet diligence and relentlessness sown by her parents, as well as continuous family support.

RELATED STORY:

Dr Harcharanjit made associate professor at UTM business school (Asia Samachar, 4 Aug 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |