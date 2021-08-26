Harjinder Singh Gill @ Sunny (1980-2021), Ipoh

HARJINDER SINGH GILL @ SUNNY

05.09.1980 – 20.08.2021

Village: Thattal, Amritsar

Paternal Grandparents: Late Slakhan Singh & Late Gurnam Kaur of Cameron Highlands, Pahang

Maternal Grandparents: Late Tara Singh & Late Gurbachan Kaur of Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru

Parents: Gurcharan Singh Gill & Harbans Kaur Randhawa

Sibling: Teshminder Kaur Gill

Path da Bhog: 31 Aug 2021 (Tuesday), 9am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh

In light of the MCO and SOPs in place, Sehaj Path da Bhog will be a private affair limited to immediate family members only.

For those who wish to participate, you may do so virtually via the following link:

https://youtu.be/bJQ7l4qcmpM

Once again, we thank everyone for their kind support, messages of condolences and prayers.

Contact: 016 660 9200 Teshminder Kaur Gill

In memory of a son, grandson, uncle, brother, nephew, friend…

It’s sometimes hard to know why some things happen as they do,

For so much joy and happiness was centered around you.

The fact that you are no longer here will always cause us pain,

But you are forever in our hearts, until we meet again.

| Entry: 26 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

