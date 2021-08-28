Young Thai Sikhs provide booster to Covid-19 vaccination

By Asia Samachar| Thailand |

It may be a drop in the bucket but the effort is much appreciated by the wider community.

A group of Sikhs have sponsored the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines to be administered to Thai Indians, Indian passport holders and a few other groups that may have faced difficulties in getting access to the state-run vaccination programme.

The Sinopharm vaccines were administered to registered recipient yesterday (Aug 27) at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Bangkok complex.

Close to 250 people took advantage of the programme handled by the Young Thai Sikh Association (YTSA) and the Bangkok gurdwara.

“This programme is helpful to those who could not register for the national vaccination programme,” a YTSA official told Asia Samachar.

“This programme is especially welcome by helpers from Nepal and Myanmar who provide vital services to many Sikh families here,” said another Bangkok-based Sikh.

Nationwide, a total of 30.42 million doses have now been given, with 10.8% of the population fully vaccinated and 34% having received at least one shot, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported today (28 Aug). Vaccination on Friday has set a record, with 915,738 people nationwide receiving a first or second dose.

Since April 1, when the third wave began, 1,128,692 people have contracted Covid-19 and 936,893 have recovered. Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,157,555 Covid-19 cases, 964,538 of whom recovered. The death toll is 10,785 from the third wave and 10,879 since the beginning of the pandemic, the report added.

The Southeast Asian country is now rushing to vaccinate its population amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

