Ragbir @ Ragwer Singh Kalsi (1954 – 2021), Retired Police Sargent Bukit Tinggi Pahang

RAGBIR @ RAGWER SINGH KALSI S/O NAJOR SINGH

19.7.1954 – 19.8.2021

Village: Sohdiwale/Ludhiana

Wife: Amir Jit Kaur Nijhar d/o Bus Singh (Bentong)

Children:

Sachdeve Singh Ashween Singh Hezerin Kaur

Path da Bhog: 5th September 2021 (Sunday) 2021, 9am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Bentong

Sukhamani Sahib path on the 4th September (Saturday), from 3pm to 5pm, at the residence (354, Lorong 19, Taman Bentong Makmur, 28700, Bentong, Pahang)

Contact:

Sachdeve Singh 011 1125 7295

Ashween Singh 014 6413 841

Our father, our hero. He was a strong man. He fought all his way out and is no longer with us. We are very sad that he has left us to join the Almighty. Papa, we will miss you forever.

| Entry: 29 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

