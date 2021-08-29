Yishun gurdwara celebrates silver jubilee

By Asia Samachar| Singapore |

Gurdwara Sahib Yishun celebrated the 25th anniversary of its present gurdwara complex with the completion of an akhand path (continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib) today (29 Aug).

The event took an added shine with the recognition of many long-standing congregation members and volunteers. Also celebrated were Indian foreign workers who have taken an active part in the seva (selfless service) at the gurdwara.

“We had presentation of sirapao and plaques,” Yishun gurdwara committee president Lt Col (Rtd) Mejar Singh Gill told Asia Samachar. Sirapao usually refers to a turban presented as a momento at Sikh events.

What is being celebrated is the building of a new gurdwara complex in Yishun New Town in 1995.

While it may appear to be the youngest and newest compared to six other gurdwaras in Singapore, its history is as old as any of them. Its origins go back to the colonial interwar years, where three gurdwaras existed in Northern Singapore during the British days. They are Naval Police Sikh Temple, Sembawang Sikh Temple and Jalan Kayu Sikh Temple. Over time, they got merged into one.

