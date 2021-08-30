How Nirmlas derailed Sikhi – Part 2

In the fifth video, Karminder points out a number of texts, including rahitnamas, that need reexamination. They have influenced Sikh thoughts on matters like excommunication, salvation, celibacy and even the Khadey-da-pahul

This video examines damage done to authentic Sikhi by the Nirmala’s through the corruption of Sikh literature.

Sikh author and thinker Dr Karminder Singh Dhillon begins by looking at the so-called classical texts and puratan ithihas written by the Nirmalas. They are numerous and voluminous text. More damaging, argues the author, they have become deeply ingrained and embedded within the Sikh psyche over the past two centuries.

The examination begins with the Janamsakhi of Guru Nanak by Surat Singh, a Nirmala. This ‘highly distorted text’ has has been labelled as the Bhai Mani Singh Wali to give the impression that it was done with the expressed knowledge of the renowned Sikh.

“This janamsakhi was meant to fit the Guru squarely and completely in the sanatan and Vedic frame,” Karminder argued in the fifth video in the Hijacking of Sikhi series.

This video series takes after the name of the author’s book, The Hijacking of Sikhi, released last year. The 420-page book containing 17 chapters that stitches together the author’s more recent writings, fortified further with argument as to what has gone wrong in transmitting Sikhi for so long now.

In this video series, the speaker intends to reveal why, how, when and who were the hijackers of Sikhi. The series will lay out the roles played by the hijacker group in corrupting, distorting and damaging Guru Nanak’s Sikhi. Click here to catch the first video.

Gurbilas Patshahi 6 (written by Nirmla Gurmukh Singh and Darbara Singh), is a ‘deeply blasphemous and slanderous book’ on the life of Guru Hargobind Singh. How is this book connected to the present-day practice of excommunicating Sikhs? This session discusses the topic. In 2002, in response to the resurfacing of the book, Giani Gurbaksh Singh Kala Afghana published a book in Punjabi titled ‘Gurbilas Pathshahi 6 Examined in the Court of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib‘. For his expose of the fraud, Gurbaksh was excommunicated.

Another questionable text is Bhagat Maal, also authored Surat Singh. This is the book that contains stories of Bhagat Dhanna getting ‘darshan’ of God by worshipping a stone and of Bhagat Namdev using magical powers to ‘spin a mandir to face him’.

