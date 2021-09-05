Dato’ Seri Dr. Kuljit Singh (1930– 2021), Kuala Terengganu

Dato’ Maha Jasa

DATO’ SERI DR. KULJIT SINGH

S.S.M.T., S.P.M.T., P.S.D., J.P.

MBBS, FAMM, FNHAM, FRCP, FCCP,

FACA, FICA, DIP. CARDIOLOGY

(1930– 2021)

passed away peacefully on 4thSeptember 2021.

Husband of Late To’ Puan Seri Harjit Kaur

In grief:

Son & Spouse: Dato’ Dr. Jagdeep Nanra & Datin Deirdre Nanra

Grandchildren: Dillon Nanra, Jordan Nanra, Lauryn Nanra

Leaving behind beloved siblings: Professor Ranjit Singh Nanra & Mdm Jagdish Kaur Matharu

All family and friends

A true gentleman, husband and a statesman

What a glorious journey! To quote your life’s tagline “Simple living high thinking”. You lived every moment of it. You led a principled, dedicated and exemplary life fulfilled with great experiences, accomplishments, charity and happiness. There are no words to fully describe the impact that you have made on the lives of your loved ones, the community and the medical profession, in which you were held in such high regard.

Your joy in music was evident in your love for your harmonica and piano. A passionate golfer, you have played the best golf courses. As an explorer, you have travelled the world with your beloved wife To’ Puan Seri Harjit Kaur.

The fond memories of being in your presence nestled with your wonderful sense of humour will remain etched in our hearts and minds forever.

Your will be remembered as a loving husband, a nurturing father, a doting grandfather and a wonderful uncle and brother. You were the anchor of our family and we take comfort in knowing that you have found your rightful place in heaven.

***

In light of the current MCO and SOPs, the cremation will be a private affair

The last rites can be viewed live at this Link: https://youtu.be/CHd9MrmhnAs or click here

We thank you for your kind understanding.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dato’ Dr. Jagdeep Nanra (012- 2071897) or Anita Nanra (012-2688008/016-2227808)

We would like to thank the Doctors and Staff of Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur for their exemplary care and support.

| Entry: 5 Sept 2021 | Source: Family

