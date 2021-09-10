Jagjit Singh (1948-2021), Formally Oil and Gas (Taman Seputeh)

MR JAGJIT SINGH S/O B. GURDIAL SINGH

8.9.1948 – 10.9.2021

Leaving behind beloved:

Wife: Jagdish Bhain @ Jagdev Kaur D/O R. Sarmukh Singh

Children / Spouse:

Ratanjit Singh / Raveena Kaur

Late Amrita Kaur

Grandchild: Ravjeet Singh Veriah

Brothers, Sisters, Brother-In-laws, Sister-in-laws, Relatives and Friends.

Once again, we thank everyone for their kind support, messages of condolences and prayers.

In light of the current MCO and SOPs, the cremation and Sehaj Path Da Phog will be a private affair. Cremation will be held on Saturday, 11th September 2021 at 11am in Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium) and Phog will be announced later.

We thank you for your kind understanding and prayers.

For enquiries, please contact: Mohanvir Singh (017-8895815) or Parabvir Singh Sarmukh (0173390808)

A true Gentleman, Husband, Father, Grandfather and a Genuine Friend.

What a glorious journey! To quote your life’s tagline “You See You Act”. You lived every moment of it. You led a principled, dedicated and exemplary life fulfilled with great experiences, accomplishments, charity and happiness. There are no words to fully describe the impact that you have made on the lives of your loved ones and so many other people in which you were held in such high regard.

