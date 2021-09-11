Remembering founder of Singapore’s Inder Sons & Co

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Sardul Singh Narula came to Singapore from Bangkok, Thailand. In Singapore, he established Inder Sons & Co in the late 1930s. Inder Sons & Co was a wholesaler and commission agent of textiles and leather goods. It operated from a shop in Arab Street before relocating to 88 High Street. During the Japanese Occupation, the company remained in operation before finally closing down in the 1960s.

Sardul Singh was actively involved with the Sikh community, serving as the Chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board and President of the Sri Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha.

Some of the photos below are on display at the ‘Sikhs in Singapore – A Story Untold’ exhibition, now going on at Indian Heritage Centre (IHC). The exhibition features more than 450 artefacts from over 50 local and international private collections, institutional collections of 17 Sikh organisations in Singapore, as well as Singapore’s National Collection.

Photo 1: Sardul Singh Narula and family – Photo: Courtesy of Jaspreet Singh Narula, great grandson of Sardul Singh Narula

Photo 2: Sardul Singh Narula receives invitation to attend the ceremonial departure of the Duke of Edinburgh from the Singapore Harbour Board Terminal Building on 25 Feb 1959 – Photo: Courtesy of Jaspreet Singh Narula, great grandson of Sardul Singh Narula

Photo 3: Sardul Singh Narula seated behind Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at a gurdwara function – Photo: Courtesy of Jaspreet Singh Narula, great grandson of Sardul Singh Narula

Photo 4: News report and photo of the wedding of Sardul Singh Narula’s son Ranjodh Singh Narula and Awtar Kaur Bangkok, Thailand, that appeared in the Indian Daily Mail Singapore (19 Sept 1956) – Photo: Courtesy of Jaspreet Singh Narula, great grandson of Sardul Singh Narula

