The Malaysian ‘muhibah’ spirit

Malaysian-based trainer Tejwinder Singh shared a photo of him and three classmates taken just over four decades ago to depict the Malaysia in which he grew up.

It was tagged to the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16. This is the day when the Federation of Malaya joined Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak to form Malaysia in 1963. Singapore subsequently left the new federation two years later.

“This is a photograph with my classmates, Murshidee, Soma and Khai Ming from the year 1980. We had our ‘muhibah’ spirit then, now and forever! SELAMAT HARI MALAYSIA!,” he wrote in an entry at his personal Linkedin page.

“We still keep in touch by WhatsApp, noisy chatrooms, still like little boys,” Tejwinder remarked in response to a comment. “When I was young, used to stay in the police barracks, we were like a big family, whatever race, lots of respect – beautiful.”

He also shared the following poem with the photo.

MALAYSIAN SWEET DREAM

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree

I travel around our beautiful country

Everybody’s looking to live in harmony

All of them want to believe you

All of them want to get respected by you

All of them want to befriend you

All of them want to trust you

Hold your head up, we are proud of you

Hold your head up, we adore you

Hold your head up, moving on

Hold your head up, moving strong.

