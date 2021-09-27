Skipper Steffi

Steffi Kaur dons captain’s armband as Malaysia took on Thailand in qualifier’s round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 in Palestine. Background: Steffi scoring against Plaestine – Photo: AFC/Astro video grab

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Did you know a Sikh player was captain of the Malaysian women football team at a recent Asian Cup qualifiers? Steffi Sarge Kaur had the honours of leading the national team over the weekend in Palestine.

Steffi, 33, who is also a national women futsal player, even scored a goal in the tournament played at the at the Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium.

However, Malaysia could not make it to the next round of the competition. That honours went to Thailand. In the opening match, Malaysia lost 0-4 to the Thais and defeated Palestine 2-0 in the next match. The Thai team is ranked No 39 in the world while Malaysia is at No 92 while Palestine at No 120.

“It was a good experience,” she told Asia Samachar after returning from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2020 qualifier.

“My personal target for this tournament was to score at least one goal via a free kick and this happened,” she shared on her social media platforms.

Aside from football and futsal, Steffi also plays footgolf, a new sports. She is no stranger to the national team. She first donned the national jersey when she joined the football team for the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) in Thailand in 2007.

In 2013, she again came to the regional games in Myanmar, this time with the futsal team which took home the bronze medal. In the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, she played for the futsal team. Two years later, in 2019, she don the national colours in the FootGolf Asia Cup in Australia.

Will Steffi appear next in the women’s team for the Sea Games? In an interview with the New Straits Times, national coach Jacob Joseph said he hoped that Steffi would be available.

“For the Sea Games, I’m not sure if Steffi will rejoin the national futsal squad, and this is something I need to discuss with her and FAM. If she does (opt for futsal), then I will have lost a good leader,” he said.

