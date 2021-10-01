Boeing appoints Kuljit Ghata-Aura as regional president

Ghata-Aura held leadership positions for Boeing in Dubai and London and most recently served as general counsel for Boeing Global Services based in Plano, Texas

By Asia Samachar | Dubai |

The Boeing Company has announced the appointment of Kuljit Singh Ghata-Aura as the new president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), excluding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, effective Sept. 30.

Ghata-Aura, who is returning to the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, will be based in Dubai. He will be responsible for leading all companywide activities and developing and implementing strategies for a region that is home to some of Boeing’s largest commercial, defense and services customers, the company said in a statement.

Ghata-Aura joined the global aerospace company ​in 2010 and has held several leadership roles for the company in Europe, Russia, Israel, India and the META region.

In January 2017, he was appointed as the first general counsel for Boeing Global Services, Boeing’s third business unit. In this role, he was responsible for all legal advice and counsel to the businesses and capabilities that compose Boeing Global Services, according to an entry at his LinkedIn page.

He served as the regional counsel for Boeing India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa for almost six years.

In his new position, he will oversee the company’s new business and industrial partnership opportunities, safety and sustainability efforts, government affairs and corporate citizenship. He also will oversee Boeing’s efforts to expand its presence and strengthen its relationships with customers and other stakeholders in the region.

“Kuljit brings a wealth of experience to the role from many of Boeing’s most important markets and businesses,” said Boeing International president Michael Arthur.

Prior to joining Boeing, he was a partner at Eversheds, an international firm practicing cross border mergers and acquisitions. He is a graduate of Oxford University.

Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.

