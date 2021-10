Madam Jaswant Kaur Basran (1929-2021), Subang

MADAM JASWANT KAUR BASRAN

(Aged 92)

Wife of Late Sardar Dalip Singh Basran (Baddual)

Passed away peacefully at 5pm on October 11, 2021.

She will be dearly missed by her children:

Harcharan Singh / Dalvinder Kaur (Canada) hn

Harbans Kaur / Balbir Singh (England)

Jagdew Kaur / Late Jasbir Singh

Serender Kaur / Jagbir Singh (Canada)

Datin Teljit Kaur / Dato Santokh Singh (Malaysia)

Mahinder Kaur / Sokmimdah Singh (Canada)

Sukhvinder Kaur / Suaran Singh (Malaysia)

Harjit Singh (Canada)

Also leaving behind 23 grandchildren, grandsons-in-law, granddaughters-in-law & 18 great grandchildren.

Mom For All You Did, You Did With Love.

You Are So Special A Gift From Above

With All Our Heart – We Want Yo Say We All Love You Mom.

Saskaar / Cremation: 3.00pm, 12 Oct 2021 (Tuesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Cortege leaves No 103, Jalan USJ 12/1 Subang Jaya at 2pm

Akhand Paath: 17-19 October 2021 at Gurdwara Sahib Subang. Akhand Path begins at 9am.

Contact:

Sukhvinder 019 – 311 6036

Suaran 010 – 559 1712

Sonia Harishao 017 – 393 5764

| Entry: 12 Sept 2021

