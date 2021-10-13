By Asia Samachar | Pakistan |

Popular Pakistan television host Aftab Iqbal has launched a new Punjabi talk show ‘Sarey Rang Punjab Dey‘ promising listeners the real flavor of Punjab.

The first episode was launched on Youtube yesterday (12 Oct 2021). See here. For Punjabi language enthusiast, they would surely welcome this show.

Aftab, a former journalist and television anchor, had hosted programmes like Khabarnaak and political-humour talk show Khaberdar with Aftab Iqbal.

Aftab, son of the Urdu poet Zafar Iqbal, served as media adviser to Chief Minister Punjab from 1994-95.

