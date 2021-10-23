Mataji Bachint Kaur (1919-2021), Grand Old Lady of Seremban

MATAJI BACHINT KAUR D/O CHANAN SINGH

10 December 1919 – 20 October 2021

(Grand Old Lady of Seremban)

Aged: 101 YEARS OLD

Wife of late Babaji Soba Singh Sandhu, Seremban of Village Rattian, Moga

Mother of late Sardar Jaila Singh Sandhu, Seremban

Passed away peacefully on 20 October 2021

Leaving behind:

6 daughters, 28 Grandchildren, 40 Great Grandchildren

And a host of relatives and friends to mourn her loss.

Sahej Paath Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban on 30 October 2021 (Saturday) from 9:30am to 12:00noon.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For queries, please call:

Grandson – Harry Jaila Sandhu: +6019 – 282 8698

| Entry: 23 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

