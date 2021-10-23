Meet the team that travelled Guru Nanak’s path

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

Two key members of the production team for a documentary capturing Guru Nanak’s travels will be sharing their experience in a webinar tomorrow (24 Oct). This is a chance to get an insight into the making of the Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels.

Documentary cinematographer Deepak Verma and video editor Muhammad Kamran Fazal will join the online programme organised by the Sikh Youth Australia (SYA) and Young Sikh Professionals Network (YSPN).

Deepak shot the footage in India and Bangladesh for the documentary series. Aside from the two countries, Guru Nanak and his loyal companion Bhai Mardana also travelled to areas today known as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tibet, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq.

Muhammad Kamran Fazal has worked at a number of news channels, documentary production houses and social media agencies across Pakistan.

Also joining the webinar is Amardeep Singh, the brainchild behind the massive 24 series programme.

The episodes are being uploaded weekly at www.TheGuruNanak.com and is freely available online. The first episode was aired on October 14.

Webinar Details: 24 Oct 2021 (Sunday) | 5PM AEDT | 2pm (Malaysia / Singapore) | UTC 6am organised by Sikh Youth Australia and YSPN. Link: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/180687500177 or click here

