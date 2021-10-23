Sardar Kartar Singh (1940-2020), Port Dickson

First Year Barsi in Ever Loving Memory of Our Beloved BAPA

LATE SARDAR KARTAR SINGH S/O LATE ISHER SINGH

(4 January 1940 – 1 November 2020)

Husband of Late Pall Kaur

“IT’S BEEN A YEAR SINCE YOU LEFT US

THE WAY WE MISS YOU IS DIFFERENT NOW

WE HOPE YOU KNOW HOW MUCH YOU MEANT TO US

WE STILL THINK ABOUT YOU EVERYDAY

WE JUST LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU

IN OUR OWN SPECIAL WAY

WE LOVE YOU BAPA!!!”

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held on 31 October 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by Guru Ka Langgar at Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Please treat this as a personal invitation

Kindly comply with the SOP’s established by the authorities.

Further detail contacts:

Dipak 012 9731899

Daljit 012 6552046

Sharen 012 3711144

| Entry: 23 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

