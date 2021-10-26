MACC nabs 16 company directors over alleged misappropriation of Mitra funds – Report

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Malaysian anti-corruption agency yesterday (25 Oct) arrested 16 company directors on suspicion of being involved in the misappropriation of funds received from a Federal government agency meant to assist to uplift the Indian community.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrests is in connection to suspected misuse of funds received from the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA).

All the suspects aged between 24 and 68 were nabbed in a massive operation around the Klang Valley which was held since Monday, reports Bernama.

Quoting unnamed source, the news agency said it was believed tens of millions of ringgit had been misused by the group who originally applied for MITRA grants to organise socioeconomic programmes for the Indian community. The investigation into the case would cover all the applications and spending of the funds that have been channelled by MITRA since 2018 to date.

“We estimated that almost 60 per cent of the grant allocation received by companies, individuals and foundations for the purpose of implementing socioeconomic programmes did not reach the target groups. The grant was applied from MITRA and was misappropriated for the benefit of certain individuals,” it qouted the source.

In the same report, Bernama said MACC chief Azam Baki had confirmed the arrests and said that investigations were being held under Section 16 (a) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Allegations of abuse of MITRA funds had made its rounds recently, just as it had a number of times previously.

On Oct 15, MACC said it had opened an investigation paper regarding the allegation of misappropriation of funds under MITRA.

It said it had also received a report made by Gen Z Youth Chairman regarding the same matter at the MACC Putrajaya headquarters on the same day, which it will evaluate and review.

“A thorough investigation will be made by looking at various angles including the approval process and expenditure of the association, as well as the individual or the company that received the funds to detect any form of corruption, abuse of power and malpractice,” it added.

RELATED STORY:

Malaysian federal grants for Indians abused, claims Mitra DG (Asia Samachar, 17 April 2019)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |