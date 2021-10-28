Harbans Kaur (Dolly), (1953-2021), Formerly from Ipoh

HARBANS KAUR (DOLLY) D/O SWARAN SINGH
(12.8.1953 – 27.10.2021)
Passed away peacefully in Singapore.
Leaving behind:
Husband: Gurdaib Singh s/o Pala Singh (Singapore)
Daughter: Balvinder Kaur
Father: Late Swaran Singh Jessy (Buntong, Ipoh, Perak)
Mother: Late Savaran Kaur Kaulsi – Swarni (Buntong, Ipoh, Perak)
Father-in-law: Late Pala Singh (Singapore)
Mother-in-law: Late Peshan Kaur (Singapore)
Siblings / Spouses:
Joginder Kaur Jessy (Jindi) / Dr Sorindar Singh
Sarvan Kaur Jessy (Gugi) / Ambara Singh
Balbeer Singh Jessy (Kaka) / Usha Devi
Gurdip Singh Jessy (Deep) / Gursharan Kaur
Amarjit Singh Jessy (Muni) / Sujan Kaur
Kuldeep Singh Jessy (Kulu) (Deceased)
In-laws / Spouses:
Gian Kaur / Nazar Singh
Karam Singh / Ong Ai Koon
Tariam Singh / Amarjit Kaur
Gorchan Singh / Gurdip Kaur
Gurdev Kaur / Late Balbir Chand
Nephews, nieces and family members to mourn their loss…
Saskaar and cortege arrangements to be updated soon.
| Entry: 28 Oct 2021 | Source: Family
