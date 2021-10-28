Harbans Kaur (Dolly), (1953-2021), Formerly from Ipoh

HARBANS KAUR (DOLLY) D/O SWARAN SINGH

(12.8.1953 – 27.10.2021)

Passed away peacefully in Singapore.

Leaving behind:

Husband: Gurdaib Singh s/o Pala Singh (Singapore)

Daughter: Balvinder Kaur

Father: Late Swaran Singh Jessy (Buntong, Ipoh, Perak)

Mother: Late Savaran Kaur Kaulsi – Swarni (Buntong, Ipoh, Perak)

Father-in-law: Late Pala Singh (Singapore)

Mother-in-law: Late Peshan Kaur (Singapore)

Siblings / Spouses:

Joginder Kaur Jessy (Jindi) / Dr Sorindar Singh

Sarvan Kaur Jessy (Gugi) / Ambara Singh

Balbeer Singh Jessy (Kaka) / Usha Devi

Gurdip Singh Jessy (Deep) / Gursharan Kaur

Amarjit Singh Jessy (Muni) / Sujan Kaur

Kuldeep Singh Jessy (Kulu) (Deceased)

In-laws / Spouses:

Gian Kaur / Nazar Singh

Karam Singh / Ong Ai Koon

Tariam Singh / Amarjit Kaur

Gorchan Singh / Gurdip Kaur

Gurdev Kaur / Late Balbir Chand

Nephews, nieces and family members to mourn their loss…

Saskaar and cortege arrangements to be updated soon.

| Entry: 28 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

