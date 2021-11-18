Anti-money laundering expert joins NomuPay

By Anandpreet Kaur | Singapore |

Anti-money laundering (AML) expert Gurpreet Singh Rikhraj has joined payment solution provider NomuPay after spending 11 years in professional services with PwC and Deloitte. He will be involved in AML compliance at the new fintech effective this month, according to his LinkedIn update.

Prior to this move, Gurpreet was the senior manager at the financial crime unit at PwC South East Asia Consulting.

“I have been blessed and lucky to have lived and worked in Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines and a learning journey to Poland. All this would have not been possible without the faith and trust bestowed on me by the Partners I have worked it. I look forward to further developing my skills and experience as I take on a AML Compliance role in Fintech,” he shared in his update.

NomuPay, backed by Netherland-based early-stage fintech investor Finch Capital, provides payment solutions to help its clients accelerate growth in Asia, Turkey and the Middle East region.

Earlier this year, it reached an agreement to acquire Wirecard Payment’s entities in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand through Nomu Pay, a vehicle that invests in payment asset. The investment was reported to be part of Nomu Pay’s larger plan to build out a leading unified payment company in high growth customer segments in EMEA and Asia.

Gurpreet describes himself as a certified anti money-laundering specialist (CAMS) and Certified Practising Accountant (Australia). He also has experience in Project Management, having been involved in setting up PwC South East Asia Consulting’s Manila Operations Center focused on Financial Crime projects.

Gurpreet, a co-founder of Singapore Sikh Professional Network (SSPN), has a Masters of Fraud and Financial Crime from Charles Sturt University and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from Curtin University of Technology.

