Hijacking of Guru Nanak’s birth date

Historical evidence tell us that Guru Nanak was born in the month of Vasakh (which corresponds to the month April in the Gregorian calendar). But the Sikh world celebrates the birthday in Kathik (October or November). Why is that?

Sikh author Dr Karminder Singh Dhillon takes up the question in this video.

He argues that the birth date was hijacked seven months down the calendar to Kathik di Puranmashi by virtue of a conspiracy. Here are some of the points discussed in the video.

1) Where does the first of Vasakh date come from? Five of the six janam sakhis point to a Vaisakh birth date for Guru Nanak. Only the Bhai Bala janam sakhi points to a Kathik birth. “This cannot be a genuine error. It is purposive, a tale of conspiracy and a saga of hijacking,” says Karminder. He provides three reasons to support his assertion.

2) Seven prominent Sikh and non-Sikh writers have argued Guru Nanak was born in Vasakh. They include historian Karam Singh, Sikh scholar and scholar and encyclopaedist Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha (author of Mahan Kosh), Prof Sahib Singh (author of Sri Guru Granth Darpan or the Punjabi translation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib) and M.A. Macauliffe (author of the The Sikh Religion, Vol 1-VI).

FOR ANOTHER VIEW, SEE THIS: Date of birth of Guru Nanak Sahib

3) Macauliffe has said that the official corruption of the date of Guru Nanak’s birth happened in 1860 during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. What’s the story here?

4) Historian Karam Singh(1884-1930) wrote the book Katak Kay Vesakh (ਕੱਤਕ ਕਿ ਵਿਸਾਖ). In the thoroughly researched book, he concluded that Guru Nanak’s birth date was in Vasakh. He blames the Bhai Bala janamsakhi for the Kathik fiasco.

“This janam sakhi beats virtually everything that has ever been concocted, fabricated and manufactured against Guru Nanak,” says Karminder. “Prof S.S. Padam has labelled this janam sakhi as the big Bala bluff. The bluff was that Bhai Bala was a companion of Guru Nanak and that he narrated the entire janamsakhi to Guru Angad who had it scribed.”

5) The Kathik date is actually the birthday of Guru Nanak’s son, Sri Chand.

So, if that is the case with the actual date of Guru Nanak’s birth date, why can’t the Sikh world revert to celebrating it in Vasakh (April)? Karminder outlined three obstacles standing in the way, with the first being that the hijackers of Sikhi – the Nirmlas – are still very much in control of the Sikh psyche. Check the video for the other two.

“It is sad, pathetic indeed, that we have got the most basic thing – the birth date of our founder Guru – wrong,” he says.

