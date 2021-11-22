Sardar Ram Singh (1934-2020), Petaling Jaya

IN LOVING MEMORY

SARDAR RAM SINGH S/O SARDAR MANSHA SINGH

Departed on 30.12.2020.

Dearly cherished and fondly remembered by

Wife: Parkash Kaur

Children/Spouses (Grandchildren)

Devinder Singh / Davinder Kaur (Jasveen Kaur, Urmesh Singh, Manvesh Singh)

Surinder Kaur / Gurchan Singh (Melvinder Singh)

Satwant Kaur/ Jasbir Singh (deceased) (Harveen Singh, Harmeet Kaur)

Balvinder Singh (deceased) / Rekha Verma (Ronit Singh)

Harjinder Singh / Khushpreet Dalal (Pareen Kaur)

Tripetpal Singh (Roshanpreet Singh, Sujalpreet Singh)

Kirtan and Katha will be held on 28.11.2021 at Gurudwara Sahib, Petaling Jaya from 10am followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog at 11.30am. Sewa Guru ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation and kindly comply with the relevant SOPs in force.

Contact: Dev: 012-3762849, Harjinder: 014-6348323

| Entry: 22 Nov 2021 | Source: Family

