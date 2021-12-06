Madam Jagir Kaur (1930-2021), Ipoh

MADAM JAGIR KAUR W/O LATE MR. DALIP SINGH SANDHU

25.05.1930 – 06.12.2021

Village: Manuke, India

Children/spouse

Jinder Kaur / Kanair Singh (Kg Simee, Ipoh) Hj Mohd Ridzwan Abdullah@ Jaswant / Hjh Naaimah Abdullah (KL) Jasveer Kaur / Sriraman (Menglembu, Ipoh) Suaran Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur (Subang Jaya) Balbir Kaur (Ipoh)

Grandchildren: 7 grandchildren, 3 grand son in laws, 1 grand daughter in law, 10 great grandchildren & 1 great great granddaughter

Saskaar/cremation: Cortege leaves house at 1.00 pm on 7 Dec 2021 (Tuesday). Cremation takes place at 2.30 pm @ Wadda Gurdwara crematorium, Ipoh

House address: 28, Jalan Meteor (Taman Star), Taman Moonlight Park, 31400 Ipoh, Perak

Path Da Bhog: Saturday, 18 December 2021 @ 10am-12pm at Ashby Road Gurdwara (Greentown), Ipoh. Thereafter, langar will be served.

Contact

Suaran: 010 5591712 (Son)

Harveen: 019 2779449 (Granddaughter)

Malathi: 012 5603469 (Granddaughter)

Mom

Things we feel most deeply, are the hardest things to say,

Dearest Mom we love you

In a very special way

If we could have one lifetime wish,

One dream that could come true,

We’d pray to God with all our hearts,

For yesterday with you

..Thank you for being wonderful mom to us, loving grandma to all our children..

Missing you always & you will always remain in our hearts…

| Entry: 6 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

