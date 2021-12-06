Pharmacy student bags youth volunteer award

Nermesh Singh bags Malaysian youth volunteer award – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Final year pharmacy student Nermesh Singh has bagged a Malaysian youth volunteer award with a cash prize of RM6,500 to boot.

Nermesh won the Special Youth Volunteer Awards at the National Youth Volunteerism Day 2021 (Hari Kesukarelawanan Belia Malaysia 2021) held in Ipoh, Perak, on Sunday (5 Dec 2021).

The award came with a prize money of RM1,500. Youth and Sports Minister Faizal Azumu, who officiated the event, topped it up with another RM5,000.

The award was intended to appreciate, recognise and inspire the Malaysian youth to continue efforts in the world of volunteerism and to celebrate International Volunteer Day.

Nermesh is an active youth. Go here to read one of his experiences.

