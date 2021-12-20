Captain Rajdev Singh Sidhu (1966-2021) Seremban

ਸੰਸਾਰੁ ਸਮੁੰਦੇ ਤਾਰਿ ਗੋੁਬਿੰਦੇ ॥ ਤਾਰਿ ਲੈ ਬਾਪ ਬੀਠੁਲਾ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

Sansaar Samundhae Thaar Guobindhae || Thaar Lai Baap Beethulaa ||1|| Rehaao ||

Please carry me across the world-ocean, O Lord of the Universe. Carry me across, O Beloved Father. ||1||Pause||

Raag Basant Bhagat Namdev Ji Ang 1196

CAPTAIN RAJDEV SINGH SIDHU

Village: Kokri, Moga

Captain Rajdev Singh s/o the late Amar Singh (Singapore police force), grandson of Munshi Nadhan Singh and Sardar Kheir Singh Grewal (Port Dickson) passed away peacefully on the 13th of December 2021.

Rajdev was a generous and thoughtful son, brother and friend. He loved the sea, and spent many adventurous years doing what he enjoyed – sailing the oceans of the world. He was a man of few words, hardworking, disciplined and a much respected mariner.

Dearly loved and greatly missed by

Mother: Madam Mustan@Minder Kaur

Sisters: Janice Kaur/Dom Munster

Amrit Kaur

Simrit Kaur

as well as relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Gurdwara Sahib Seremban sewadars for their service and dedication in seeing Rajdev off so respectfully and honourably on his final voyage.

Path Da Bhog prayers will be held on Sunday the 26th of December 2021 at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban from 3pm to 5pm. Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

| Entry: 20 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

