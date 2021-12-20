Klang Valley Floods: PJ gurdwara getting non-stop calls, Tatt Khalsa open doors for temporary shelter

Volunteers at work at Petaling Jaya gurdwara – Photo: Sarjit Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A group of young volunteers were huddled together in a circle, with papers in front of them. They were mapping out the delivery of freshly cooked vegetarian meals and water for flood victims in the Klang Valley.

They are part of a huge number of volunteers who turned up at the Petaling Jaya gurdwara since morning (20 Dec) to lend a helping hand to the efforts to cook vegetarian meals for those affected the flash floods in Klang Valley following heavy downpours for the last few days.

“The huge turnout has been a blessing. We also had volunteers from other faiths,” one of the volunteers said.

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling JAya (GSPJ) have opened up a call centre to coordinate efforts to provide cooked hot meals as well as assist those stranded in their homes.

They are cooking at least 10,000 meals. The food is then packed and distributed to areas in Klang, Shah Alam and other affected areas.

In the meantime, Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor has thrown open its doors to provide temporary shelter to

“Due to floods, we understand many of our Sikh families in the Klang Valley has been affected. Those requiring shelter, kindly proceed to Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor in Kuala Lumpur. Temporary shelter will be provided together with Guru Ka Langgar. Please contact our Office at 03-26922215 or Manager at +60 18 383 4351,” according to a message from the gurdwara team.

For assistance, contact GSPJ Flood Foodbank at 010 217 4556.

RELATED STORY:

PJ gurdwara to prepare free hot meals for Klang Valley flood victims (Asia Samachar, 19 Dec 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here