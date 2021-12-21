Sardar Hazara Singh (1929-2021), Ex OCPD Melaka Tengah

SUPT (RETD) SARDAR HAZARA SINGH @ KISHAN SINGH A/L MUNSHA SINGH PPT, PJK, AMN
9.01.1929 – 18.12.2021
Wife: Mdm Ajit Kaur A/P Beant Singh
Sisters:
Sewaran Kaur (Deceased)
Gormit Kor (Deceased)
Pritam Kaur
Brothers:
Harnek Singh (ex TNB)
Mej (Retd) Harwan Singh (ex MAF)
Children / Spouses:
Dr. Sukdershan Singh/Jasbeer Kaur
Sokdev Kaur/Gurbachan Singh
Mahinder Kaur
Jasbeer Singh/Manvinder Kaur
Grandchildren / Spouses:
Kiranjeet Kaur / Dr. Sukhdev Singh
Pavendeep Singh / Alyaa Azman
Dr. Shreenjeet Kaur / Dr. Rachvind Singh
Balinderjit Singh / Dr. Tanisha Biaspal
Sandeep Singh / Pattunun Wanglersruang
Harminder Singh
Balvinder Singh
Manmohanjit Singh
Gobindeep Singh
Gursimranjit Kaur
Great Grandchildren:
Jaiveer Singh
Zoravar Singh
Zaara Kaur
Path Da Bhog: 2 January 2022 (Sunday), 10.00am – 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.
Additional information of the departed:
As an avid sportsman, he was fervently passionate about Cricket, Hockey, Football, Track and Field and later in Golf. A dedicated Police Officer. He led a full and healthy lifestyle, an Optimist, outgoing personality, a voracious reader, cheerful and never giving up till the very end. A great mentor to family and friends. A caring and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great Grandfather.
Contact:
Dr. Sukdershan Singh: +60 13-521 1956 (WhatsApp only)
Sokdev Kaur: +60 12-506 3112 (WhatApp only)
Mahinder Kaur: +60 17-879 5707 (WhatApp only)
Jasbeer Singh: +60 17-235 2633 (WhatApp only)
| Entry: 21 Dec 2021 | Source: Family
