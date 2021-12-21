Sardar Hazara Singh (1929-2021), Ex OCPD Melaka Tengah

SUPT (RETD) SARDAR HAZARA SINGH @ KISHAN SINGH A/L MUNSHA SINGH PPT, PJK, AMN

9.01.1929 – 18.12.2021

Wife: Mdm Ajit Kaur A/P Beant Singh

Sisters:

Sewaran Kaur (Deceased)

Gormit Kor (Deceased)

Pritam Kaur

Brothers:

Harnek Singh (ex TNB)

Mej (Retd) Harwan Singh (ex MAF)

Children / Spouses:

Dr. Sukdershan Singh/Jasbeer Kaur

Sokdev Kaur/Gurbachan Singh

Mahinder Kaur

Jasbeer Singh/Manvinder Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Kiranjeet Kaur / Dr. Sukhdev Singh

Pavendeep Singh / Alyaa Azman

Dr. Shreenjeet Kaur / Dr. Rachvind Singh

Balinderjit Singh / Dr. Tanisha Biaspal

Sandeep Singh / Pattunun Wanglersruang

Harminder Singh

Balvinder Singh

Manmohanjit Singh

Gobindeep Singh

Gursimranjit Kaur

Great Grandchildren:

Jaiveer Singh

Zoravar Singh

Zaara Kaur

Path Da Bhog: 2 January 2022 (Sunday), 10.00am – 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

Additional information of the departed:

As an avid sportsman, he was fervently passionate about Cricket, Hockey, Football, Track and Field and later in Golf. A dedicated Police Officer. He led a full and healthy lifestyle, an Optimist, outgoing personality, a voracious reader, cheerful and never giving up till the very end. A great mentor to family and friends. A caring and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great Grandfather.

Contact:

Dr. Sukdershan Singh: +60 13-521 1956 (WhatsApp only)

Sokdev Kaur: +60 12-506 3112 (WhatApp only)

Mahinder Kaur: +60 17-879 5707 (WhatApp only)

Jasbeer Singh: +60 17-235 2633 (WhatApp only)

| Entry: 21 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

