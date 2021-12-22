Shah Alam gurdwara continues whipping up packed meals for flood victims

MRCS’s Lily (2nd from left) picking up packed food from GSGNSA. From left: Kabir, GSGNSA committee president Patminderjit and Manmohan.

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia | By Manmohan Singh

Shah Alam gurdwara prepared 2,000 packs of hot vegetarian meals to be distributed to flood victims in Sepang, Hulu Langat, Meru and Taman Sri Tanjung.

Some 500 packs were taken by Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) for lunch and dinner at their relief centre.

There was a good turnout today of volunteers, comprising people from various races and faith, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam (GSGNSA).

A huge load of clothes also arrived today, sent by Sikhs from Butterworth and surrounding areas.

The Shah Alam gurwara was not spared the massive flooding that hit Klang Valley and elsewhere in Malaysia. On Saturday (18 Dec), volunteers saw the gurdwara’s kitchen utensil floating in flood waters.

When the water receded the next day, volunteers started the clean up work. And the next day, on Monday (20 Dec), they mobilsed their resources to cook hot vegetarian meals for those holed up in temporary flood relief centres.

Volunteers at Shah Alam gurdwara on 22 Dec 2021

