Seremban gurdwara preparing hot meals for Jelebu flood victims. Volunteers welcome

Volunteers at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban preparing hot meals for Jelebu flood victims – Photo: Supplied

Seremban gurdwara’s community kitchen (Guru Ka Langgar) will be a hive of activity for the next four days as they are preparing hot vegetarian meals for the flood victims in Jelebu and other affected areas in Negeri Sembilan.

“We started preparing meals today,” Gurdwara Sahib Seremban committee president Gurbachan Singh (Guru) told Asia Samachar. They start preparing the meals at 8am.

In Klang Valley, gurdwaras in Petaling Jaya, Subang and Shah Alam are actively involved in providing assistance to flood victims.

Heavy rain towards the end of last week had caused flash floods in a number of places, impacting thousands of families.

